LOL

Gregor Gillespie clowns Tony Ferguson for ducking him

by

This is legit funny. Intentionally funny. Not like Henry Cejudo so awful it’s awesome funny.

Press ‘Start’ to continue ducking to use a phrase that Ferguson once used in a video of his own aimed at Khabib. Gregor Gillespie made an admittedly clever video featuring a teammate emulating many of Tony Ferguson’s odd dancing and fighting ‘training’ clips he sometimes shared ahead of a bout. The reason? ‘The Gift’ is claiming ‘El Cucuy’ is ducking a fight with him.

The video is a recreation of what a fight between the two would be like according to Gregor.

To be fair, Tony is on a 3 fight skid and needs a win. Gillespie is a dangerous fight for him if he wants to continue his career and not have Dana White call for his retirement. Ferguson is definitely at a crossroads right now. Win or continue to be a solid name in the victory column of someone else’s UFC record.