Gregor Gillespie clowns Tony Ferguson for ducking him

This is legit funny. Intentionally funny. Not like Henry Cejudo so awful it’s awesome funny.

Press ‘Start’ to continue ducking to use a phrase that Ferguson once used in a video of his own aimed at Khabib. Gregor Gillespie made an admittedly clever video featuring a teammate emulating many of Tony Ferguson’s odd dancing and fighting ‘training’ clips he sometimes shared ahead of a bout. The reason? ‘The Gift’ is claiming ‘El Cucuy’ is ducking a fight with him.

The video is a recreation of what a fight between the two would be like according to Gregor.

To be fair, Tony is on a 3 fight skid and needs a win. Gillespie is a dangerous fight for him if he wants to continue his career and not have Dana White call for his retirement. Ferguson is definitely at a crossroads right now. Win or continue to be a solid name in the victory column of someone else’s UFC record.

