Masvidal responds to Dana White’s epic rant to Jake Paul

UFC welterweight mega star Jorge Masvidal has taken notice of Dana White’s insane rant on Jake Paul. The rant revolves around Paul’s accusations of White using cocaine and his treatment of fighters. During this blistering, and mostly accurate, tirade he agrees to the drug testing with a big caveat. Jake would have to subject to steroid testing. Sorry Dana that’s probably not going to happen.

White also correctly pointed out that Jake has been struggling in terms of pay-per-view buys for his boxing bouts. Most of that is probably due to the quality of his opponents and their shortcomings in terms of name value. So Paul has been trying to call out big names competing under contracts with the UFC. The odds of Dana White agreeing to anyone under contract stepping into the boxing ring to fight someone like Jake Paul is probably less than zero.

Fighters like Conor McGregor, Jorge Masvidal, Nate Diaz, and Kamaru Usman could potentially make a nice payday for a one shot freak show boxing match but would lose money in the long run. Those are some of the guys that Jake is calling out – probably because he knows they would not or can’t accept. All of them would fare far better than toddler level striker Ben Askren and unmotivated Tyron Woodley did.

Moving on…

Jorge Masvidal responded about the praise that came from his boss in the video.

Dana White is one of the key figures in mixed martial arts whose value will not be truly known until he is gone from the sport. To be fair, that was one of his better epic rants.