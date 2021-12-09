Mad Rampage Jackson says “old a**” Shannon Briggs perfect opponent

Former heavyweight boxing champion Shannon “The Cannon” Briggs has been posting so many memes it’s hard to keep up with. Most of them are not flattering to his target, former UFC light heavyweight champ Rampage Jackson. The pair have developed a rivalry over the past year that has spilled over in to boxing and possibly MMA. While Briggs seems to be having fun all appearances is that Jackson is not.

The two have tossed the idea of a two fight deal back and forth. They would face each other in a boxing ring and follow that up with a bout in an MMA cage. If this happens it would be a rare occurrence because most boxers avoid the cage at all costs.

TMZ caught up with Jackson who has this to say about Shannon:

Triangle cage? Likely not happening.