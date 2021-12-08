McGregor’s hot take on Khabib’s legacy

I am almost 100% certain that Conor McGregor’s ghost will be haunting Khabib Nurmagomedov’s for millennia to come.

The question is the same.

Former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov had a short run as champion but it was a memorable one. He defended his title just three times against Conor McGregor, Dustin Poirier, and Justin Gaethje. Khabib’s career record before he retired was 29-0 with 13 of those wins under the UFC banner. Some, like me, would argue his record is amazing but only three defenses does not a GOAT make. McGregor of course agrees.

Khabib fan boy trigger warning in 3…2…

Yes. Good, not great. Low KO rate. Can’t kick whatsoever. Never moved up in weight class despite almost dying trying to make weight. Pulled out of fights multiple times. Retired early. All of which lead him to a good fighter, not great. He’d a good few months, that’s it. Conor McGregor

13 fights is more than a few months, Conor.

I think we can also agree Khabib is a great fighter and that he indeed had a low KO rate with just 2 in the UFC. He submitted 5 people bringing his finish total to 7 out of 13 fighters, or 53%. Not too shabby but was his short title reign not enough to put him in the GOAT conversation.