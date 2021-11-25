Big mouth says he’s dropping down a weight class

You know him. You love him. He may be the illegitimate son of blonde Brunson. Kevin Holland aka ‘Big Mouth’.

Kevin is a solid fighter who will admit to anyone who asks that his ground game still needs a lot of work. He currently fights in the UFC’s middleweight division where at one point he was on a 5 fight win streak capped off with his knockout of Jacare Souza. Then Derek Brunson out wrestled him to win a decision, Marvin Vettori defeated him by decision, and in his last fight he was accidentally knocked unconscious by a clash of heads. Everyone was wondering what was next for Kevin and now we know.

Holland appears to be moving down a weight class.

Kevin is pimping a product in this Instagram post and the caption explains he is dropping down to welterweight next year. The thought of someone his size and shape at 170 gives us Anthony Johnson flashbacks. How do you think he will do at 170 pounds?

t

t