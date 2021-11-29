Watch an Arab MMA fighter KO a neo nazi

Sweet Justice.

There is something satisfying about this clip. Hmmm…I just can’t put my finger on it. Oh yeah! It’s watching an Arabic mixed martial artist, or so they say, knock out an alleged Neo nazi.

In what looks like a year 2000 World Championship Wrestling Vince Russo segment we see two guys square off. Then, on an area of grass with a classy body of water behind them they flail randomly until the Neo nazi dude is on his backside getting punched in the mouth. It’s more backyard bum fight than real skilled combat but like we said before. Watching a Neo nazi get owned is always the start to a good day.

Check it out.

