UFC Vegas 40 weigh in face offs

Aspen Ladd and Norma Dumont headline a solid UFC Vegas 40 card on Saturday night. The co-main event sees Andrei Arlovski taking on Carlos Felipe in the supporting co-main event slot in what should be fireworks. The weigh ins went down and made those fights official but the main card took a hit when it lost Julian Marquez versus Jordan Wright. Marquez was forced to withdraw with COVID related health issues. There are plenty of other good match-ups on the card that should hold it up fine.

Check out the face-offs from today’s weigh-ins.