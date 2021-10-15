Manager: Kamaru Usman could fight Canelo or Adesanya next

Please no and please yes.

Ali Abdelaziz is an interesting dude and respected athlete manager. The sometimes controversial and often entertaining Ali has said some off the wall things in the past. Recently he said something that got our attention.

One of his high profile clients is current UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman. He is currently the number one on the UFC’s pound for pound fighter rankings and for good reason. He’s strong, technical, and aggressive and that is a dangerous combination. Not a lot of people are calling out Usman. Abdelaziz is doing the calling out for him.

He told TMZ that after Kamaru fights Colby Covington a second time on November 6th at UFC 268 he might branch out to super fights. One is wonderful and the other is just idiotic. Fighting current UFC middleweight Israel Adesanya makes sense. Fighting one of if not the best active boxer in Canelo Alvarez does not.

