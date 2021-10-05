Weili Zhang looks fierce in comeback training

Former women’s strawweight champion Weili Zhang lost her crown in April of this year. She was 5-0 in the UFC leading up to the loss including a 42 second KO of then champion Jessica Andrade and a split decision win over Joanna Jędrzejczyk in an absolute war. It was Rose Namajunas who recaptured the title she once held at UFC 261 via a brutal KO and Zhang humbly accepted the defeat – in fact she appears to have embraced it.

Sporadically she has been sharing some of her training videos sporting a short haircut and in them she is always intense. Her latest video shows just how strong she is and how motivated.

Do you think she can capture the belt again?