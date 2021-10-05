Rousey proudly displays baby bod

A former women’s bantamweight champion and one of the biggest stars in UFC history, Ronda Rousey was as mainstream as a UFC fighter could possibly be appearing on talk shows, reality shows, and more. Joe Rogan called her a “once in a lifetime” athlete because of her dominance in the division and for a time people agreed with him. You could argue that her coaching choices weren’t the best and I don’t think anyone would disagree with you that overconfidence played a part in her downfall.

No one can argue that when her star shined, it lit the world up.

After losing her belt to Holly Holm – which completely derailed Ronda’s hype train – Ronda returned only to be destroyed by current champ Amanda Nunes. She called it an MMA career and went and made a huge splash in the WWE ring. She left professional wrestling and settled down, planning on having a child.

She did.

If the video above doesn’t warm your heart then you are not alive. She shared a picture of her baby body proudly on Instagram.

What do you think of Ronda as a mom? Did you ever think you would see that happen?