Odds for Saturday’s Fury vs Wilder 3

On Saturday, current lineal, Ring, and WBC champion Tyson Fury gives Deontay Wilder his chance to reclaim the hardware taken from him. The pair drew in the first bout despite Fury getting flattened by Wilder and barely beating the standing 8 count late in the game. The second match was all Tyson Fury and Wilder was finished in the 7th round. They were exciting bouts and Saturday’s should be the same the way given the animosity in the build up.

The odds for the trilogy closer are about what you would expect after Wilder had such a poor showing in the last go around.

Tyson Fury -290

Deontay Wilder +250

Tyson Fury was the underdog to the odds makers in the previous two fights. Interesting they gave him so much love this time.