This is a straight up jerk move.



Jake Paul said that Tyron Woodley could have a rematch after losing a close split decision to the YouTube star if he got a Jake Paul tattoo. Tyron got the tattoo that says “I love jake Paul“ on the underside of his middle finger. Instead of getting a rematch it appears that all he is getting is made fun of by Jake.

“Did a grown ass man just get a tattoo that says ‘I love Jake Paul’?!

If Paul doesn’t honor the rematch offer his people should be ashamed