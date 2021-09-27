Watch Tyron Woodley show off his Jake Paul tattoo

Oh man. This could backfire big-time. Former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley finally did it. He held up his end of the bargain.

Tyron came up short in his freak show boxing match with Jake Paul. Jake promised that if Woodley got a tattoo with his name then there would be a rematch. Unfortunately, people around Jake Paul are allegedly steering him in another direction.

I don’t blame them because he was almost knocked out in that fight and if he loses – there goes the cash cow. Now we will see if Paul upholds his end of the deal and gives him the rematch.

Check out the video of Woodley showing off his Jake Paul tattoo. I will admit, that is probably the best place to get it. Check it out.