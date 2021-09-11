After missing weight Tito Ortiz becomes even bigger underdog

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Tito Ortiz and Former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva are set to box tonight under the Triller banner as the co-main event of Evander Holyfield vs Vitor Belfort. It’s a bizarre night of bizarre pairings which will also see boxer David Haye vs businessman Joe Fournier.

Tito Ortiz missed the agreed upon 195 pound weight limit by 5 pounds. Since that debacle the odds for the bout have shifted even further in favor of Anderson Silva. Likely the odds makers are banking on the Silva who just defeated Julio Cesar Chavez Jr showing up. Couple that with the fact that Ortiz is not the best striker and Silva was known for pinpoint accuracy and it’s not hard to see why.

The odds were Silva -1000 and Ortiz +550 but they have widened significantly. Here they are via oddsshark.

Anderson Silva -1400 Tito Ortiz +700

If you bet on Ortiz and he somehow pulls this off – hit me up. I could use a new car.