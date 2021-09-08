The odds for Evander Holyfield vs Vitor Belfort will surprise you

Oscar De La Hoya was forced to withdraw from his September 11th boxing bout with Vitor Belfort due to contracting the coronavirus. We were all scratching our heads first at why that fight was happening and then at potential replacements. We got one and if you follow me on this site you know how I feel about who it is.

It’s 58 year old former heavyweight boxing champion Evand….I’m getting angry already..It’s Evander Holyfield.

Holyfield last boxed professionally in 2011 and after beating Brian Nielsen he retired. We all know how hard it is for combat sports competitors to stay that way just ask Chuck Liddell. It will be interesting to see how much Evander has in the tank and how Belfort who is 1-0 professionally will fare against an opponent with a 44-10-2 record and some championship belts on his mantle.

Bovada has the odds at a razor thin:

Belfort -110

Holyfield -120

This boxing match will serve as the main event for the September 11th card that also features another head scratcher in former UFC middleweight champ Anderson Silva vs former UFC light heavyweight champion Tito Ortiz. Former boxing heavyweight champ David Haye will square off against a businessman named Joe Fournier. Yep…freak show.