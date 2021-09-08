The Anderson Silva vs Tito Ortiz odds are insane

On September 11th Vitor Belfort – WTF…I can’t believe this fight is happening – 44 year old Vitor Belfort will face 58 year old former heavyweight boxing champion Evander Holyfield. Belfort was scheduled to face former 6 weight class boxing champion Oscar De La Hoya but De La Hoya had to withdraw. The Mexican boxing legend contracted the coronavirus and regretfully reported the news leaving us wondering who would replace him.

58 year old Evan….you know who it was. Jesus.

Also on the card is former middleweight champion Anderson Silva vs former UFC light heavyweight king Tito Ortiz. The pair will fight at a fair 195 pound weight limit but the odds makers are having none of it. Tito Ortiz may be the biggest underdog of 2021 so far.

Bovada has it:

Ortiz +550

Silva -1000

Those are insane odds but given the fact that Silva just defeated Julio Cesar Chavez Jr in June surprising almost every boxing pundit – it makes sense. Silva is 2-1 professionally and Ortiz will make his debut against him. Crazy times.