Robbie Lawler vs Nick Diaz early odds

Finally! The long awaited rematch from UFC 47 is happening at UFC 266. After 219 pay per views Nick Diaz will give Robbie Lawler his rematch.

The pair faced each other in April of 2004 in an exciting fight that showed the world that Nick Diaz could stand with the best strikers. He ended up knocking Lawler out and fans have wanted to see the two run it back ever since. Other organizations have attempted to make it happen but Dana White finally did and we are content.

The odds were released as soon as it was rumored to be happening and adjusted once it was made official. Lawler is still the favorite in the eyes of odds makers.

Bet Online Lawler -140 Diaz +120

MyBookie Lawler -135 Diaz +115

What do you think? Is Nick Diaz getting any love?