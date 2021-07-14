Jeremy Stephens “When I shove people they don’t …. move”

The famous Conor McGregor line, “Who da fook is dat guy” happened at the UFC 205 press conference. It came after Jeremy Stephens interjected during a question asked to McGregor. Stephens said “This guy TKO’s people. When I knock people out they don’t fuckin move”. It remains one of the most memorable albeit short exchanges from a Conor McGregor press conference.

Today during a media session he poked a little fun at himself involving a shoving incident which occurred before UFC on ESPN 22 in April. He shoved his scheduled opponent Drakkar Klose at the weigh-ins and just hours before the event the next day Klose pulled out citing spinal injuries from the push. It was a mess. He poked a little fun at himself about the incident today referencing the McGregor exchange.

When I shove people they don’t fuckin move

Stephens is set to face Mateusz Gamrot this Saturday on the UFC on ESPN: Makachev vs Moises main card. You can check out the full media video below.