Floyd Mayweather Jr trolls Conor McGregor mercilessly on Instagram

This is the best UFC 264 trolling yet.

In the main event of UFC 264, Conor McGregor lost via TKO/doctor stoppage to Dustin Poirier. The Irishman broke his leg to the joy of some and disgust of others exposing the volatility and pettiness that plagues MMA fandom and journalism. Regardless, the trolling was real, merciless, and abundant.

Enter Floyd Mayweather Jr.

He shared a picture of a Conor McGregor action figure in its package sporting a broken leg. He recommended to parents that they should purchase it as an “early Christmas gift” and to tell their kids “F*ck if your leg is broke, bit*h hop up on your good foot”. He hash tagged it #stankylegedition…

I don’t take pleasure in the failures of others but funny is funny!