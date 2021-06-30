Watch the new Poirier vs McGregor 3 ‘Violence is Coming’ spot

Conor McGregor will get a shot at redemption when he faces Dustin Poirier again at UFC 264 on July 10th. Conor won the first bout via TKO at UFC 178 and then Dustin returned the favor at UFC 257. The upcoming trilogy ending fight has a lot of hype behind it and sometimes that’s a good thing but if expectations are too high for a bout it can backfire. Something tells us that won’t be a problem. Watch the new ‘Violence is Coming’ spot and get amped.

Something tells us McGregor will be pointing at Dustin if he wins.