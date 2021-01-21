Watch McGregor and Poirier square off before UFC 257

One of the most anticipated rematches in the past five years is about to go down this Saturday at UFC 257. It was a rematch no one was sure would happen

Putting a fight together is not that difficult until you start including people in the top 10. When you try to pair up fighters in the top 5 a lot of other factors come into play. Timing, marketing, money, and a host of other variables all have to add up to a concrete date and signatures on the dotted line. Thankfully, former lightweight champion Conor McGregor and former interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier both signed on the dotted line. They will serve as the main event for the UFC 257 pay-per-view on Saturday night live from Abu Dhabi.

Before you watch them throw down check out their tense face off ahead of it.

Something tells me their stare down on Friday night is going to be a lot more intense.