Dustin Poirier accepts McGregor’s 2020 fight offer

Other than shaving his head, UFC megastar Conor McGregor has primarily been in the news recently because of a potential rematch with Dustin Poirier.

The pair faced off back in 2014 in a fight that Conor McGregor won in the first round by knock out. Since then, Dustin has grown and evolved even capturing the interim lightweight championship in the process. Conor on the other hand has been in and out of the mixed martial arts spotlight and only seems to get the urge to fight again every two years.

The Irishman faced Cowboy Cerrone earlier this year and finished him quickly in the first round by knock out but the promise he made to compete multiple times has so far not been fulfilled. Naturally, when the talk of a potential run back between he and Dustin began to surface it was regarded as just talk. Now it seems that is not the case.

According to Ariel Helwani Dustin has accepted a challenge laid down by McGregor to step into the cage later this year. Conor also pledged $500,000 to Poirier’s charity The Good Fight Foundation. It is a win-win for everyone involved. The fans will get one heck of a fight, big money will go to a good cause, and the UFC will have a blockbuster headliner for November or December.

Here is what Ariel shared: