Jon Jones is transforming in to a beast and maybe clowning Izzy

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones may be in a back-and-forth battle with UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya but his transition to heavy weight seems to be going just fine.

Jones shared a video today, a humorous one intentionally or otherwise of him lifting substantial weight. They were having a bit of fun with it but it was the caption that got my attention. Adesanya is a huge fan of anime and references it often. The caption that Jones used was straight out of one of those cartoons.

This isn’t even my final form

Funny or not, intentional or not I cannot wait to see a fight between Adesanya and Jones.