GSP believes Jon Jones could beat Stipe Miocic right now

Ever since Jon Jones vacated his UFC light heavyweight championship and decided to move up to the heavyweight division speculation has been rampant. Who will he face, when will he fight, and will he get a title shot immediately?

The biggest fight to make in that division right now is Jon Jones versus the current heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic for sure. The only other fight that would draw the same interest would be Jones versus Francis Ngannou. Francis is on a KO spree right now having won 4 big fights in a row in devastating fashion. Jon has a lot of haters that would pay big money for a chance to see him on the receiving end of a knock out for the first time in his career.

The big question is would they risk the Jones versus Miocic championship fight because Francis is more than capable of playing spoiler. A lot of work and money negotiation still has to happen before we find out who Jon’s first opponent will be so who knows.

One person who knows the fight game really well believes that if they gave Jones the fight against Stipe Miocic that he could get the job done right now. That man is former UFC middleweight and welterweight champion Georges St-Pierre.

What do you think would happen if Jon did square up against Stipe right now? Could he defeat him?