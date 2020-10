Iuri Alcantari had an impressive record of 36-9 when he took on 9-1 Cory Sandhagen in August of 2018. Sandhagen was on the rise and looking to make a name for himself so veteran Alcantari was a perfect opponent for him. What made this outing truly impressive is that this fight was Cory’s return to the bantamweight division. Before you watch Sandhagen take on Marlon Moraes this Saturday at Fight Island 5 check out his impressive TKO of Alcantari.