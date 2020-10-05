Usman vs Burns UFC 256 fight postponed

Ouch.

It is rare that you have a surging contender that poses a real threat to a champion. There have been plenty that got their shot but most of their eventual losses were foregone conclusions in the minds of fans. See Anderson Silva, Georges St-Pierre, and Fedor Emelianenko for examples. The ferocious title holders unafraid of any challenges or challenger. When you can honestly say that a person trying to take their belt just might get it done and not just have that punchers chance that is a very valuable matchup.

UFC champion Kamaru Usman is looking like an unstoppable monster right now with the welterweight belt around his waist. He broke the jaw of and TKO’d Colby Covington who was actually favored at one point by the odds makers.

Usman seems like the kind of guy who if he is not challenged on a regular basis is likely to get bored. The welterweight division is stacked and it is going to take a special person to truly challenge and dethrone him. One of his former teammates seems like that guy.

Gilbert Burns is on a six fight winning streak beating notable names like Demian Maia, Tyron Woodley, and Gunnar Nelson. It was only a matter of time before he ended up number one in line for a shot at the welterweight championship. Unfortunately for him it looks like he will have to wait a bit more before he can face Usman.

Ariel Helwani put out a report earlier today that the Burns versus Usman bout will no longer go down on December 12 as originally scheduled. There may be reports floating around out there with specific reasons but the only one that seems to have any merit simply states that Kamaru won’t be ready by December. Until an official report comes out with the specific reason it’s all just speculation and unless a miracle happens the UFC 256 fight between the two is no longer happening. Here is what Ariel posted on Instagram.

Can we please get Colby Covington versus Jorge Masvidal now?