Hot Balls takes on Big Beard in November

Derrick Lewis finally has his next opponent.

UFC heavyweights Curtis Blaydes and Derrick Lewis finally have opponents in their quest for a title shot. Blaydes has two losses to the man who faces Stipe Miocic next, Francis Ngannou and is just behind him ranked at #2. A win over Derrick probably, maybe gets him the winner of Ngannou vs Miocic? Since Daniel Cormier retired after his title fight loss at UFC 252 things have really gotten interesting.

Lewis sits at #4 and a win over Curtis would most likely line him up for a bout with #3 Jairzinho Rozenstruik should Big Boy sit idle until then. The winner of that fight would potentially get a championship opportunity but at this point it’s anyone’s guess. A lot of the heavyweight landscape can change after Derek Lewis and Curtis Blaydes square off depending on who wins.

Here is what Curtis shared on his Instagram.

This fight might just be one of the most pivotal of 2020.