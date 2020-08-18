McGregor has a message for the late Bert Sugar

Ever since Conor McGregor dipped his toe into the boxing world people have been calling his name left and right trying to get that Floyd Mayweather Jr. payday. McGregor surprised everyone when he took the Mayweather fight into the 10th round but what shocked them even more was how the Irishman actually took rounds from Floyd. A lot of boxing pundits were not happy it went that long. A lot.

Boxing promoters initially came out to condemn the fight because they thought it disrespected the sport of boxing. Then it did the second biggest buy rate in boxing history and Conor became everyone’s best friend even the naysayers. For the most part it has come to be seen as a good thing but only time will tell.

Legendary boxing writer and sports historian Bert Sugar was not alive to see the match but I always wondered what he would’ve said. Sugar died in 2012 after being diagnosed with lung cancer but somehow, somewhere I think he managed a way to witness the spectacle that was McGregor versus Mayweather. Burton was also known for wearing fedoras and smoking cigars a look that became his signature. Conor McGregor posted a picture with Dee Devlin Sporting a fedora and smoking a cigar that was probably worth more than my car. He called Sugar by name. Check it out

Conor I don’t know if you are boxing but you are one heck of a freak show attraction in the sport.