Jack Swagger’s creative isolation workout made us jealous

It must be nice to be AEW wrestler and Bellator fighter Jake Hager best known for his time as Jack Swagger in WWE. He is 2-0-1 in Bellator against opponents who were less than top tier to put it politely. Still, even if he did fight the living embodiment of three tomato cans he is a ratings draw for them so more power to him.



With the coronavirus madness going on and the self imposed social isolation in full swing alot of celebrities are sharing their creative ways to stay busy. Quite a few of them play video games but only a few of them can do something like this.

When you and your partner are in top shape and young this is what fun equates to when boredom sets in. I would expect to see more and more unique videos like this pop up since the pandemic doesn’t seem to be ending anytime in the near future.