Dana White still trying to build up UFC 249 despite coronavirus concerns

UFC President Dana White doesn’t know the meaning of the word quit. It also appears he doesn’t necessarily know the meaning of the word safety either.

Despite all of Dana’s failed attempts at securing a venue for the Tony Ferguson versus Khabib Nurmagomedov lightweight title fight it appears he’s still moving forward as if it is a go. As we’ve reported on several times recently, locations like tribal lands and empty training centers have been thrown around as potential places for UFC 249 to take place. Even if it was an empty arena you likely still have production staff, commentators, camera crews, and other personnel that would have to be in attendance with the potential of passing the virus on. It’s a slippery slope and Dana hasn’t been holding anything back when it comes to his nonchalance toward some of the warnings. if you’ve paid attention to any form of sports media then you have seen and heard what he has to say.

If you want more proof he flat out stated he was looking to add more fights to the card. Essentially, he’s making it seem like he has zero F’s to give about the seriousness of the situation when it comes to finally making this Tony Ferguson versus Khabib Nurmagomedov fight happen.

Let us know what you think about his insistence on holding events during this unprecedented pandemic happening across the globe.