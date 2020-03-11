LOL: Braun Strowman gives the best coronavirus PSA so far

Braun Strowman was considered an unkillable monster when he first hit WWE. Vince McMahon smashed the giant over because he ticked all of the boxes he covets. Large, sweaty, muscular. Strowman has evolved from fodder to Roman Reigns to a half-comedic act that someone how has maintained all of his fans. Comedy is usually the death nail for a career because it means WWE creative has full control over a wrestler’s fate. It usually doesn’t end well.

They put it to good use in this case. Braun put out a funny PSA utilizing his ‘get these hands’ catchphrase pertaining to the current coronavirus epidemic. It’s pretty damn funny.

Let’s all take care of each other by taking proper precautions. Practice good hygiene …and WASH THESE HANDS!!!! pic.twitter.com/E00Jr0JhmK — Braun Strowman (@BraunStrowman) March 10, 2020

In all seriousness the coronavirus gets tested for him.