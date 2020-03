Oh Gronk….



Rob Gronkowski may have finally broken down and signed a contract for multiple WWE appearances. His pal Mojo Rawley has been in WWE since 2012 and even coaxed Rob in to participating at Wrestlemania 33 in 2017. He seemed a natural fit so maybe it was only a matter of time until he signed?

The word on the street is that he will officially debut on Smackdown on March 20th. Here is the announcement…