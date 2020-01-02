Watch: It looks like TRT Vitor is back and he skipped leg day.

TRT Vitor Belfort was the scariest fighter I’ve seen and that is including former UFC heavyweight champ, Andrei Arlovski in his first title run. It looks like that version of Belfort is back.

He shared a video of himself and his coach boxing and he looks jacked. it also looks like he skipped leg day. Never skip leg day Vitor…

The former UFC light heavyweight champion is now signed to the Singapore based ONE organization. This means he is not subject to rigorous USADA testing and TRT could very well be pumping through his veins making the 42 year old move like a man in his early 30’s. We are not confirming that he is back on testosterone replacement therapy but he does look better than he did at the end of his last UFC run.

What do you think?