Mama Mia!



Legendary, is that term correct here?, commentator, Mauro Ranallo has his own WWE/NXT merchandise now. Of course it’s with his catch phrase on it, but even more noteworthy is that the shirt includes his face. It actually manages to capture his charisma and energy which is not easy to do. The only thing missing is that instantly recognizable voice.

Check out the first look and sign us up. We support Mauro especially after this.