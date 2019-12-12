WWE: Lana/Lashley say they have received death threats over love is angle, FBI involved

Come on you marks. It’s almost 2020.

WWE’s Lana spoke with ComicBook.com and revealed that her latest on screen angle has prompted some angry fans to cross the line. The angle is simple. She left real life husband Rusev in the storyline to be with Bobby Lashley. For some reason, even knowing that it’s all a show, there were some people who got really angry and started sending some very vitriolic messages to her threatening her life.

It happened so often that the FBI had to get involved.

I personally have received a lot of death threats. I’ve gotten calls from like WWE and the FBI, people actually threatening WWE. Having death threats on me and the FBI has had to call me and protect me. And I get death threats on my comments on Instagram, on Twitter. I mean, people are bullies. I mean today I opened my email account and I had this death threat on my email. But it was just like the names that people call are just, it’s just appalling. It’s absolutely appalling.

Bobby Lashley also told Bleacher Report about a month ago that he was receiving threats himself. It’s a mad world, folks.