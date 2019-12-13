Watch: UFC 245 weigh in highlights

Tomorrow night at UFC 245, Colby Covington will try to prove he can back up his talk when he faces welterweight champion Kamaru Usman. Germaine De Randamie will challenge consensus female GOAT Amanda Nunes for her bantamweight belt. The other championship bout is current featherweight king Max Holloway vs the surging Alexander Volkanovski. Jose Aldo made the 135 pound limit to step in to the cage with Marlon Moraes for his bantamweight debut. It’s going to be an interesting night to say the least.



Watch the weigh in highlights below and get hyped!