Groan: Colby Covington’s Epstein comment and jokes fall flat on Athlete’s panel

UFC 245 is only two days away and all of the fighters are in full on media obligation mode. Today athlete panels were center stage where they answered questions and as expected it was not boring. Unfortunately for welterweight title challenger Colby Covington a lot of comments, specifically attempts at humor fell horribly flat.

At one point during the panel, Colby began reading a book to the genuine dismay of the moderator. He also answered an unrelated question with an ‘Epstein didn’t kill himself’ reference. It was a $h1t show to say the least and to tell you that his attempts at humor didn’t work is an understatement. It’s cringe worthy.

Not Tito Ortiz bad, but bad all the same.

Watch the orange suited challenger crash and burn. Ouch.