Marc Raimondi of ESPN tweeted what are reportedly the payouts for the championship bout competitors for tomorrow night’s UFC 245. The main event money for both Colby Covington and welterweight champion Kamaru Usman is $500K a piece.

Check our the rest below.

#UFC245 guaranteed minimum purses, per Nevada commission:



Kamaru Usman $500K

Colby Covington $500K



Max Holloway $350K

Alexander Volkanovski $250K



Amanda Nunes $350K/$100K (win bonus)

Germaine de Randamie $100K — Marc Raimondi (@marc_raimondi) December 13, 2019