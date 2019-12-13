Watch: Jessica Eye misses weight by a staggering 5 pounds

There is missing weight and then there is this.



At the UFC 245 weigh ins today everyone was on point save for one. Jessica Eye missed the 125 pound flyweight limit by 5 pounds. There is a one pound allowance for non title fights meaning that she actually tipped the scales at 131.

To put that in perspective she was closer to the 135 bantamweight limit than flyweight. 125 pounds is supposed to mean 125 pounds.



She will forfeit 30% of her purse and her fight with Viviane Araujo will proceed. Each of them hopes a win will net them a chance at current champ Valentina Shevchenko but a win for Eye likely won’t count towards climbing the ladder. Or will it? This is the UFC so who knows…

Watch Jessica step on the scale and her reaction to the miss.