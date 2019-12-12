Dana White wants you to look at all the GOATs

Dana White we finally agree with you on something. Okay it’s not the first time but you are truly correct this time in saying that Amanda Nunes is the greatest female fighter to ever sling leather in The Octagon.

He shared a picture of the current UFC women’s bantamweight and featherweight champion in the countryside cleverly positioned with her belts among a large group of goats. The GOAT with the other goats. It’s a groaner but come on – it’s a little clever.



Check it out.

Look at all the goats pic.twitter.com/U1CmM40ZLy — Dana White (@danawhite) December 11, 2019

Nunes defends her bantamweight belt against former featherweight queen Germaine De Randamie on Saturday at UFC 245.