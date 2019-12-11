WTF: White says McGregor gets 155 title shot if he beats Cowboy at 170?

UFC President Dana White told BT Sport that if Conor McGregor can beat Cowboy Cerrone at UFC 246 in January he will get the next title shot. At the lightweight title? Wait…isn’t this fight at welterweight for the Irishman.

MMA matchmaking folks. It’s often a giant WTF. Justin Gaethje has been under the assumption, probably rightfully, that he would fight the winner of lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and former champion Tony Ferguson. Judging from his social media reactions this news did not sit well with him. More on that later.



Enter Conor McGregor.

“If Conor can get through Cowboy, and if Khabib can get through Tony, then we would be looking at a rematch with Conor and Khabib down the line pretty soon.”, said White to BT Sport.

Conor lost badly to Khabib Nurmagomedov in October of last year so an immediate rematch wasn’t needed and honestly not wanted. Still, it did blockbuster PPV numbers and money talks in the fight business. It just seems like a very strange path back to a 155 pound title shot by winning at 170, doesn’t it?



Here’s the clip in question.

Conor vs Cowboy = Done ✔️

Khabib vs Tony = Done ✔️@danawhite confirms two monster fights and there's a clear plan for THAT rematch too 😱



Wow! pic.twitter.com/LVSEfEEgrp — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) December 11, 2019