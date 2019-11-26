ODDS: Covington gets zero love from bookies against Usman at UFC 245

Even with a UFC interim welterweight title in his recent past, a decisive win over Robbie Lawler, and a 7 fight win streak in the organization, it appears that odds makers don’t feel Colby Covington has what it takes to beat undisputed champ, Kamaru Usman.



Usman is the winner of The Ultimate Fighter: American Top Team vs Blackzilians season tournament and the man who dethroned Tyron Woodley to become the 170 pound king. He is on a 10 fight win streak in the UFC and has become the darling of hardcore fans – at least on some of the message boards we visited.



It doesn’t hurt that Covington’s mouth is always running and it sometimes grates on long time fans. He’s compared to Chael Sonnen usually with the caveat that at least Sonnen was funny. He is also famously a fan of the Trump family who have publicly supported him in his quest for gold. Just look up “Covington Trump”. It’s too much to type. The point is that he has a lot going against him in terms of being liked, but he’s a very good fighter.

Unless you are an odds maker.

For Colby’s UFC 245 bout with Kamaru Usman he gets absolutely no love. Here’s what a few of the top betting sites have:

Bovada and Sportsbook

Covington +140

Usman -170

Bet365

Covington +150

Usman -175

Bookmaker

Covington +154

Usman -195

What do you think of these odds? Did they get it right? We say don’t sleep on Colby…