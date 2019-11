Yep. We love deep fakes.



We bring to you another round of deepfake-a-mania. This time it’s pro wrestling featuring Theo Von as Randy “Macho Man” Savage, Joe Rogan as George “The Animal” Steele, and Joey Diaz as Andre The Giant. Brendan Schaub also sneaks in there as the mother freaking Honky Tonk Man!

As always we apologize in advance and you’re welcome!