Brock Lesnar must be in heaven.

At WWE Crown Jewel, champ Brock Lesnar got some small measure of revenge. He battled the man who demolished him and took away his UFC heavyweight belt back in 2010. This time around the scripted scrap called for Brock to come out on top and he submitted Cain in the first round.



Here’s the entire match between the two:

The WHOLE Brock Lesnar Vs. Cain Velasquez match. Thats right, WHOLE match… #WWECrownJewel

pic.twitter.com/ZziKa9afqX — Mark Out Mania | HK AKA Brick Flair (@RealMarkOutHK) October 31, 2019

Long term plans are likely to have Velasquez hold the belt, but for now fans are indifferent to his appearances