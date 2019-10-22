Conor McGregor’s Next Fight: When will the UFC Superstar Return?

Conor McGregor is arguably one of the most recognized and successful UFC fighters on the planet. The Dubliner possesses an impressive fight record and has captured the world’s attention for his brash bravado and trash-talking antics, which has amassed a cult following dedicated to following McGregor all over the globe.



The Irishman has made a profusion of cash since his inaugural UFC start, and is a man gifted with an entrepreneurial mind and a king’s ransom to fund it. The Dublin-born fighter has found success by chiselling away at other channels, including his highly successful blockbuster showdown with boxer Floyd Mayweather — where it was reported he made $85 million — and his newly-formed whiskey business, Proper No. Twelve Whiskey which has already sold over 200,000 cases.



His rags-to-riches story is inspirational and has become a blueprint for other athletes to follow, but what next of his MMA journey? Who will the Irishman step into the octagon with or will his UFC voyage be sadly coming to an end?



McGregor’s Sabbatical

Conor McGregor has been out of action since his infamous loss against arch-rival Khabib Nurmagomedov in 2018. McGregor’s last fight ended in defeat and a plethora of controversy surrounded the fight with both fighters being handed large fines and bans from the sport, after the two erratically started sharing blows with the opposing teams.



Chaos erupted after Khabib turned on the style to choke out the Irishman in the fourth round, immediately jumping the cage afterwards to confront McGregor’s team and initiate a mass-brawl within the two opposing camps. Instead of basking in glory post-fight, the Russian fought his way out of the ring and launched a wildly violent skirmish against the 31-year-old’s team.



The blockbuster event delivered the drama and fighting euphoria that the bout had promised, but the aftermath shrouded the action beforehand in the cage. The violent wake revealed how promoting fights on the back of ethnic taunts and religious bigotry can have explosive consequences. Alas, racial rivalries have been proven to sell fights.



There have been many talking points surrounding The Notorious’ potential comeback, but nothing has been cast in stone to rope the Irish superstar into his next blockbuster showdown.



How Long was Conor McGregor and Khabib

Nurmagomedov Suspended for?

The Las Vegas UFC Lightweight event set the stage for unbridled pandemonium — resulting in both camps finding themselves looking down the barrel of long bans and some hefty fines.



Khabib was handed a nine month ban and $500,000 fine — which was recovered from the Russian’s million-dollar purse winnings. McGregor received six months and a $50,000 fine for his involvement after the fight.



NSAC officials handed down the orders as part of a proposed settlement agreements made prior to the fight. The suspensions handed to both fighters ensure that they understood the carnage caused after the event, and with the hope that the embarrassment in future is terminated.



When will Conor McGregor Step Back into the Ring?

No exact time has been given for McGregor’s triumph return into the 8 walls — or if the 31-year-old even proposes to stage a comeback yet. The Irishman has hinted at hanging up the gloves to focus on other business ventures, but whispers have indicated he misses the sport and intends to find a way back into the octagon.



Dana White, UFC President, discussed the prospect of Conor making a return to the UFC in 2020. “Yeah I talked to Conor,” White confirmed. “He wants to come back so what he is doing is looking to see how everything plays out in September. So, I think he is just sort of waiting to see how it all plays out and does he have an opportunity somewhere to jump in and make something happen.”



The Irishman has also suggested a possible return over December in his native city of Dublin. The Notorious’ return is looking bleak this year through, and viable opponents look set with contracts already signed against other challengers.



Who Could the Irishman Face if he Returns?

Conor McGregor has not planted leather on skin for over a year and will be eager to iron out any chinks in the armour when stepping back into the octagon. Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone has been pushing for a July 6th meeting with McGregor, but he might be hesitant and wait for another deal to be extended his way.



The UFC veteran has been tipped to face McGregor, following his declining career after tasting back-to-back defeats in the space of a year. Leaving the Vancouver BC Stadium with the bruises of defeat still fresh last September, Cerrone will have to push a little harder if he wants the McGregor fight.



A rematch with Khabib remains a possibility and UFC predictions pinpoint this as the most entertaining bout with millions set to tune in if the showdown unfolds. If a rematch unravels with the Russian, the sport will be shackled with pre-contract rules and regulations so the ugly scenes between the two fighters don’t repeat themselves.



McGregor will have to get his hands on his Russian foe rapidly as the practicing Muslim has stated he intends to fight a few more times before retiring. Another few names coming into the fold are Nate Diaz or a rematch with Brazilian Jose Aldo.



Whoever the Irish superstar steps into the octagon with it always promises to be an entertaining affair — together with a host of challengers who want to brush gloves with McGregor, this awaited date seems to be one to keep in your diaries.