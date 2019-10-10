WATCH: Joanna Jedrzejczyk open workouts media scrum

Joanna Jedrzejczyk has had an interesting build up to her strawweight showdown with Michelle Waterson on Saturday in the main event of UFC Tampa.

Concerns about her potential problems making weight became public and drama began to rear its ugly head about why and who was to blame. Then suddenly today it was all sunshine and roses as she told the press to essentially just chill because she will be on weight tomorrow when she hits the official scales.

Check out all of what she had to say below…