WATCH: Kelvin Gastelum dings Whittaker for loss to Adesanya, talks UFC 244

UFC middleweight Kelvin Gastelum is disappointed with former middleweight champ Robert Whittaker’s performance in his loss to new champion Israel Adesanya. Meanwhile, water is wet.

Gastelum told ESPN MMA that Robert tried to pull some things from his playbook that just didn’t work. He also briefly touches on his own loss to Adesanya revealing he took antibiotics very close to the bout. That’s never a good thing, bro.

In the video he also discusses his upcoming bout with Darren Till at UFC 244. Check it out.