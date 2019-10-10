WATCH: Michelle Waterson open workout highlights, media scrum

Michelle Waterson has had to deal with a lot of drama surrounding her main event bout with Joanna Jedrzejczyk. The issue is and will be whether or not Joanna can make the strawweight limit of 115 pounds by Friday’s UFC Tampa weigh-ins.

Joanna wants everyone to chill because she says it will not be a problem. The one person besides UFC matchmakers that has to be relieved to hear that is ‘The Karate Hottie’ herself who will attempt to make it 4 in a row with a win over Jedrzejczyk. That could possibly put her next in line for a shot at champion Weili Zhang.

Open workouts went down and she put on a show with her trademark kicking skills. She also spoke with the media afterwards. Check it out…