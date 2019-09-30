CM Punk’s social media slams on Cabana lawsuit ending

Let me sum up what the title of this article means.

Angry CM Punk leaves WWE. Punk goes on friend Colt Cabana’s podcast. Punk unloads on everyone including a physician he claims is essentially an idiot. Doctor sues Cabana and Punk. Cabana sues Punk. Lawsuit ends.

Essentially, Cabana was seeking $200,000 in unpaid legal fees, along with a hefty $1 million in damages. On the flip side, Punk wanted $600,000. This equals half of what he paid attorneys for Cabana.

It is apparently finally over. Can we move on please?

Here was Punk’s brutal takedowns of critics on Twitter trying to slam him for how he handled the situation with his friend Cabana.

Why’d he ask to settle then? I wanted it to go to trial! Play stupid games, win stupid prizes! Enjoy donating to the eventual “woe is me” go fund me account. pic.twitter.com/n2K5MAAkqG — CM Puck🏒 (@CMPunk) September 30, 2019

HE SUED ME. He wanted to end the dumb shit HE started? I asked to speak to him, he declined. I asked to enter mediation, he declined. I offered money, IT WASNT ENOUGH! I never wanted ANY of it. He’s as greedy as you are ignorant to who I am, and fooled by who he is. pic.twitter.com/9JFwwMilUe — CM Puck🏒 (@CMPunk) September 30, 2019

In all fairness that’s the best takedown we have ever seen him do because it didn’t happen in any of his MMA fights.