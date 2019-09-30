UFC 244 features Jorge Masvidal vs. Nate Diaz in welterweight main event

UFC 244 will be taking place on November 2nd at Madison Square Garden in New York City. This is set to be headlined by the highly anticipated welterweight bout between Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz. This will see the pair fight for the ‘BMF’ belt, which has now be confirmed by UFC President Dana White. Masvidal has been made the slight favourite at present, with many using the mobilebet offer to support him.



Other key fights on the night include the heavyweight contest between Derrick Lewis and Blagoy Ivanov. Stephen Thompson will then be returning and will face off against Vicente Luque in this welterweight bout. Finally, Darren Till will be stepping up to middleweight and faces the difficult task of fighting Kelvin Gastelum. Here we cover the credentials of the two fighters headlining the event.



Jorge Masvidal



The 34 year old is a true legend of MMA and has been a professional since back in 2003. He has also competed for Bellator, Strikeforce, Shark Fights and World Victory Road. He is known to many for his recorded fighting videos on YouTube, alongside the time Kimbo Slice hit the scene.



Masvidal is now entering the fight following recording the fastest knockout in UFC history, at five seconds. This saw him defeat the previously unbeaten Ben Askren at UFC 239 via a flying knee. This victory meant he progressed up to the number three ranked fighter in the division.



Known as ‘Gamebred’, he fights out of the American Top Team and has a record of 34 wins and 13 losses. However, he now enters this fight following two impressive knockout victories. Firstly against Darren Till, before the recent Ben Askren victory.



Nate Diaz

The 34 year old is another legend of MMA having fought in numerous organisations, such as World Extreme Cage fighting, Strikeforce and Pancrase. He was signed by the UFC following his victory at the Ultimate Fighter 5 and has since been involved in some of the biggest fights in the sport. He had previously held the record with Conor McGregor for the highest UFC pay per view buy rate for their contest at UFC 202. However, this has since been surpassed by UFC 229.



Diaz fights out of the Cesar Gracie Fight team and has a professional record of 20 wins and 11 losses. This includes his stunning UFC 186 victory over Conor McGregor and he feels he also won the rematch. He now enters this fight following his impressive comeback victory over Anthony Pettis at ufc 241.

